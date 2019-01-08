 What Challenges Will Baltimore's Next Chief of Police Face? | WYPR
On The Record

What Challenges Will Baltimore's Next Chief of Police Face?

By & 1 hour ago

This program was recorded prior to this morning's announcement that Mayor Pugh selected New Orleans Police Superintendant Michael Harrison as her nominee for police commissioner. 

Baltimore is still searching its next police chief, after the mayor’s nominee - Joel Fitzgerald - withdrew yesterday. The next commissioner confirmed will be Baltimore’s fourth since last January, as the city struggles with gun violence and implementing the reforms required by the federal consent decree.

Journalist Brandon Soderberg describes the toll of uncertain leadership, and Ray Kelly, interim director of Baltimore Community Mediation Center, tells us how the consent decree process is steadily moving forward.

You can read the second year plan of the consent decree here and submit feedback. Upcoming event information is here.

The next community forum will take place on January 22nd from 6-8 pm at Edgewood Lyndhurst Recreation Center, 835 Allendale St.

The quarterly public hearing is January 24th from 10-5 pm at the federal courthouse at 101 Lombard St. 

