Speeds! Tumbles! The chance to play offense and defense simultaneously! And it's all executed on roller skates. Roller derby is a perfect sport for adventurous athletes. We go behind the scenes with the Charm City Roller Girls, a skater-owned and operated roller derby league headquartered in Dundalk.

The league’s next match-up is between the Hampden Hons and the Dundalk Deviants next weekend--Saturday, March 16th, 7:30 pm, at Skateland North Point in Dundalk.

And you can meet some of the roller girls this evening at Charm City Meadworks’ Trivia Night--7 pm, 400 East Biddle Street in Baltimore. Wanna learn the basics? Find out about the next roller derby boot camp here.