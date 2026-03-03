Maryland Senate President pushes bill to put BGE under more oversight

South Baltimore residents are demanding transparency from Baltimore Gas & Electric as the utility plans to move forward with a massive underground transmission line. On Monday, they joined elected officials at a news conference, saying they feel ignored.

At issue is the Baltimore Peninsula Project, whose estimated cost has risen from $100 million to about $500 million.

Senate President Bill Ferguson said he is drafting legislation to expand Maryland’s review of major transmission projects by the state’s Public Service Commission. He accused BGE of using a federal approval process to avoid the kind of local review he says is needed for the Peninsula line.

Ferguson, who represents the area, is seeking answers.

“Why are routes going through historic neighborhoods like Otterbein & Ridgely’s Delight? Why were they chosen over commercial corridors? Why has the cost quadrupled?” he asked.

BGE spokesman Nick Alexopulos told WYPR that the project is a necessity. He said the utility is seeking to repair aging infrastructure regardless of development. Alexopulos pointed to the 70-year-old Gould Street substation as an example.

“[It] has reached the end of its useful life, frequently needs repairs, and is at capacity,” he wrote. He also cited inflation and a more complex redesign as the reasons for the ballooning budget.

While BGE says expenses are not reflected in customer bills until the project is in service, Ferguson warned ratepayers could ultimately shoulder the increase. He plans to hold an oversight hearing Friday in Annapolis.

City Council President Zeke Cohen and Councilman Zac Blanchard attended Monday’s news conference. Councilwoman Phylicia Porter and Mayor Brandon Scott sent their regrets, citing prior commitments.

Neighborhood Concerns

People living along the project’s proposed path said they fear daily disruptions.

“Parking, for most residents, is only on the street. When that disappears and street access is restricted, daily activities such as unloading groceries become impossible,” said Joe Levy, president of the Otterbein Neighborhood Association.

In Ridgely’s Delight, neighborhood association president Nicole Dungee said the community feels overlooked.

“We want transparency," Dungee said. "We want to know that alternative routes were thoroughly evaluated and the chosen route is truly necessary. We feel disregarded and frankly, trampled on.”