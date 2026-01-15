Young claims eligibility for matching campaign funds in Baltimore County Executive Race

Baltimore County Councilman Pat Young says he has hit the targets to qualify for matching funds to help pay for his campaign for county executive.

In order to qualify for up to $750,000 in matching funds for the June primary, Young needed to collect $50,000 in small donations from 550 county residents.

Young says he has made both goals, adding the public dollars will allow his campaign to ramp up to make media buys, have phone banks and open a headquarters.

“We had been holding off because we wanted to make sure we hit our goal and were able to fit it into our budget,” Young said.

2026 is the first year public financing for county executive and county council campaigns is an option for candidates in Baltimore County.

According to his campaign, Young has nearly 600 contributors and has raised more than $60,000. The campaign is now double-checking to make sure the donations qualify under public financing rules.

Donations can be no more than $250.

Also, Young can’t take money from organizations like PACS, labor unions or businesses.

It will be up to the Maryland State Board of Elections to certify that Young has qualified for public financing.

Meantime, Young’s three opponents for the Democratic nomination were making a final push to raise money from small and big donors alike before they submit their annual campaign finance reports by next week to the Maryland State Board of Elections.

Two of Young’s colleagues on the county council, Julian Jones and Izzy Patoka, have been raising money for years with their sites set on being county executive.

In campaign finance reports released last January, both Patoka and Jones had more than $1 million cash on hand and they have been aggressively raising money since then.

A fourth Democratic candidate, attorney Nick Stewart, has the same fundraising team as Gov. Wes Moore.

“I’ve been in elections where I’ve been outspent three to one,” Young said. “The amount of money doesn’t scare me and it doesn’t scare voters of Baltimore County who want to see change here.”

Baltimore County voters approved the Fair Election Fund in 2020 despite concerns that it was a giveaway of taxpayers’ money. Proponents said it would allow for a more level playing field, giving candidates without deep pockets a chance.

Several candidates for county council are also trying to qualify.

County Press Secretary Dakarai Turner says there is about $2.7 million in the fund.