Baltimore County Public Schools loses its superintendent

Myriam Rogers is stepping down after three years as Baltimore County’s School Superintendent, and with one year remaining on her contract.

Rogers made that surprise announcement Thursday. Rogers said she is retiring July 1 to spend more time with her family.

Rogers started her career in education 30 years ago as a chemistry teacher at Woodlawn High School. She said she will miss the students.

Rogers said, “What has remained steady no matter what role I’ve had over the 30 years is just the students and how much they mean to me and my passion around them.”

Rogers says she is proud of the academic progress students have made during her tenure. She added that there is still plenty to do before she leaves, including finishing the third and fourth quarters of the school year and working with County Executive Kathy Klausmeier on a budget for the coming year.

The budget Rogers submitted to Klausmeier keeps a promise to raise salaries for educators, but also cuts nearly 600 positions. Rogers had budget discussions with Klausmeier before submitting that spending plan.

Rogers said Klausmeier “has made it very plain that she has a desire to do more for the school system.” In an interview with WYPR, Klausmeier said she wasn’t sure whether she could do anything to help Rogers restore at least some of those positions.

Both Klausmeier and her predecessor, Johnny Olszewski, sang Rogers’ praises.

Klausmeier in a statement said, “Under Dr. Rogers’s leadership, BCPS has made clear progress, and she leaves the system well positioned for continued success with a strong foundation for the years ahead.”

Olszewski said, “Together, we worked to streamline the school system’s budget, eliminating waste while making strategic investments in our educators and in the long-term success of our students.”

The school board will begin the search for Rogers’ successor.