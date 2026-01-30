Snow storm disrupts mail service for Baltimore residents

Some Baltimore residents say their mail hasn’t arrived on time or at all.

“I haven't had any mail delivery for two days. I don't think I'll get any today,” said Susan Gillett, an Otterbein resident.

The region remains under a Cold Weather Advisory. Winter Storm Fern dropped 11.3 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service. While crews have cleared major roads, some residential streets remain unplowed, making it difficult for carriers to reach mailboxes.

The number of residents affected is unclear, and some have expressed frustration over a lack of clear communication from the United States Postal Service (USPS). Gillett said she walked to the nearest post office earlier this week only to find it closed.

“There was no sign on the door stating what the situation was, or when they’d reopen. I looked at the post office's website, and there was absolutely no information about how the weather has affected the postal service,” she said.

USPS spokesperson Mark Lawrence released a statement asking the public to keep mailboxes clear of snow. He did not provide specific details about what customers could expect or how operations have been affected.

“Customers should be aware that mail destined for and arriving from areas in the east that were heavily impacted by the storm may take extra time due to conditions in those areas,” he wrote. “We ask customers to clear a path to their mailbox and front porch so delivery can resume safely.”

But, Tony Vaughn, the president of the Baltimore chapter (Branch 176) of the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC), painted a bright spot.

“I'm hearing today from most of my offices that the instruction is to attempt delivery. You know, safety, of course, but attempt delivery the best you can, ” said Vaughn.

Service should return to normal in the next couple of days. Until then, residents can contact the local branch to check for delivery status or arrange for mail pick up.

City residents can also relay concerns to Baltimore postmaster Al Reasonover at 410-347-4260.