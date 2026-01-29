Bomb cyclone will likely miss most of Maryland, but eastern shore is in the path

Baltimore will most likely be saved from a second winter storm this weekend as a bomb cyclone develops to the south that will likely dump winter precipitation in the Carolinas and Virginia.

The National Weather Service is predicting the bombcyclone, a fast-developing storm, will likely move out to sea after hitting the south, saving the area from more snow.

Areas in Maryland’s Eastern Shore may see some precipitation, however.

“Most solutions now have the snow missing Baltimore off to the south and east,” said Kyle Pallozi, a meteorologist at the NWS Baltimore/Washington Office. “It isn't to say that there's no chance. There still are a few solutions that have Baltimore getting a bit of snow Saturday into Sunday. But again, the expectation right now, the most likely scenario, is to not get any snow.”

If the snow does come, it would likely only accumulate a couple of inches, Pallozi said. But, that could be devastating to the city, which is still digging out from Winter Storm Fern, which dropped about eight inches of snow and ice on Sunday and Monday.

One thing Marylanders will see from the storm is high winds, especially on Sunday.

Pallozi said it’s likely that wind speeds could reach 30 to 40 miles per hour.

For those south of Maryland, and along Maryland’s southeastern coast could see a potential blizzard with the high winds along with several inches of snow.