Live updates: Snow storm bears down on Maryland

Danyell Irby / WYPR Empty shelves at a grocery store in Maryland as people prepare for a massive winter storm this weekend.

(Friday 5:30 p.m.) - Up to a foot of snow could fall on the Baltimore region on Sunday, sparking a winter storm warning from the National Weather Service.

That warning goes into effect at 11 p.m. Saturday night, and will last until 4 a.m. Monday morning. Snowfall, mixed with sleet and freezing rain, could total anywhere from seven to 14 inches across the central and southern parts of Maryland.

But ahead of the snow, central Maryland is under a cold weather advisory from the National Weather service. That is in effect from 8 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday morning, as wind chill factors could fall to as low as nine below zero overnight.

National Weather Service meteorologist Brendon Rubin-Oster says expected snowfall totals still vary. “Right now we’re still looking at 8 to 12 inches of snow in the Baltimore metro area, more to the north as you head toward the Pennsylvania border where it could snow longer,” Rubin-Oster told WYPR’s Midday on Friday afternoon. “But the Baltimore area could be right on the cusp of where we see sleet and freezing rain mixing in late morning and middle of the afternoon on Sunday.”

The reason some of the snow will turn into sleet or freezing rain despite temperatures staying below freezing the entire time has to do with Maryland’s geographic location according to Rubin-Oster. “The Mid-Atlantic is very used to (these storms) where it may be below-freezing on the ground, but you get this warmer air above the surface that is warmer than 32-Fahrenheit,” he explained. “So those ice crystals coming down, they’ll melt. But before they reach the ground, they re-freeze.”

The snow that falls Sunday may not be going anywhere quickly, as temperatures next week will remain below freezing preventing much melting from occurring. “(At BWI-Marshall) we might get close to a top five record for longest period of below freezing temperatures.” The current record for that is 14 days set in 1966, and Rubin-Oster says nine to ten days is likely for the rest of this month.

Meanwhile, crews at BWI-Marshall International Airport are readying for the storm. Airport spokesman Johnathan Dean tells WYPR that they have 60 specialized vehicles for snow removal, which are prepared to deploy as the storm reaches the area.

“With any winter storm, we strongly suggest that our passengers check with their airlines for the most up to date flight status information,” Dean said. “The airlines will likely offer relaxed change policies before the weekend to allow travelers to alter their travel plans ahead of the storm.”

Flight cancellations are likely this weekend, but on Friday most went off smoothly. Dean did have piece of advice for travelers who will fly out before the snow. “Here at BWI-Marshall Airport, we do have more than 10-thousand covered spaces at our daily and hourly garages,” according to Dean. “We do recommend customers consider garage parking during the winter weather, to keep their cars clear during the storm.”

As for roads, state and local crews began pre-treating them on Friday. In declaring a state of emergency Friday afternoon , Governor Wes Moore asked residents to stay home once the snow starts on Saturday. “Do not travel unless it is absolutely necessary. Staying off the roads is essential to keeping routes clear for law enforcement, snow removal crews, and emergency responders so they can do their jobs without delay,” the Governor said at a statehouse press conference.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott also declared a state of emergency within the city on Friday due to the storm. Parking on snow emergency routes in the city will be prohibited starting Saturday at noon. Vehicles still parked in those areas after that could be ticketed or towed. Starting Sunday at noon, parking will be free for city residents at city-owned parking garages through 7 p.m. on Monday. Residents will have to show proof of residence.

