Moore declares a state of emergency in Maryland ahead of major winter storm

Gov. Wes Moore declared a state of emergency Friday afternoon ahead of this weekend’s major winter storm.

The National Weather Service has issued a cold weather advisory for Friday night into Saturday, and the region is anticipating up to a foot of snow mixed with sleet and freezing rain throughout Sunday.

“What we need now is for everyone in the state of Maryland to understand the seriousness of this storm and to be partners in making sure that everyone is going to be safe. Forecasts show that this winter system could impact all of Maryland,” Moore said during a Friday afternoon press conference.

He also requested an emergency declaration from the White House, which would enable the federal government to speed up assistance to impacted states.

“This is not a small storm, and this is not a regional storm. This is a storm that truly will be impacting a good portion of this country, and so I know I stand with governors all around the United States in hoping and looking forward to working with the White House and working with our federal administration and FEMA on not just the before, but also the during and the after,” the governor said.

The state will be staffing the State Emergency Operations Center and the State Highway Administration Emergency Operations beginning Saturday, both aiding in coordination efforts between storm managers, local governments and state agencies over response needs.

The Maryland National Guard has also mobilized around 160 soldiers with vehicles on standby to assist local law enforcement in emergency situations.

A Coordinated Highway Action Response Team will enhance roadside patrols to clear lanes more rapidly in case of accidents or road debris.

Marylanders should dial #77 for roadside assistance.

Sarah Petrowich / WYPR Marylanders should dial #77 for roadside assistance and can download the "MDReady" app for live winter storm updates.

The I-95 Express Toll Lanes in Baltimore will be temporarily closed on Saturday to prioritize snow removal operations.

“Travel will become extremely hazardous and life threatening, if not impossible, Saturday night into Sunday for much of the state,” said State Secretary of Emergency Management Russell Strickland.

Strickland and the governor both urged Marylanders to stay off the roads beginning Saturday unless "absolutely necessary” and to be prepared to spend several days in place.

The secretary tells residents to regularly check weather updates, have an emergency kit ready – including water, nonperishable foods and a flashlight with extra batteries — and create a family emergency plan in case power is lost and residencies are no longer safe.

He also reminds Marylanders to keep devices charged in case of power outages and have the emergency number for utility companies handy.

“Rest assured, we have plenty of salt, brine and liquid magnesium to deploy. We are already hard at work, and we will remain that way throughout the storm,” said Acting Secretary of the Maryland Department of Transportation Katie Thomson, adding that crews are already pretreating pavement.

Thomson says the agency is prepared to adjust public transportation service as needed and to check the Maryland Transit Authority’s website for the latest service alerts.

“Please take these instructions seriously,” Moore said. “Our plea to the people of the state is, if you can stay off the roads, if you can, please hunker down and do not think that this is an understatement, nor a game.”

WYPR will continue to provide winter storm coverage updates.