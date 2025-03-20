Maryland starts new campaign to cut down on healthcare violence

Maryland is trying to cut down on the amount of workplace violence that healthcare workers are experiencing through a new ad campaign.

Billboards, bus ads and online promos will remind people that nurses, technicians and other medical professionals are subject to increased violence and asks people to have patience for the people caring for them.

“We wanted to remind people that health care workers are people just like them, they have families, they have hobbies, and they have lives outside of work, and they deserve the same kind of kindness and respect as anyone else, and that's the care flows both ways part,” said Stephanie Peditto, president and CEO of The Maryland Patient Safety Center, an organization created by the state legislature to help healthcare professionals and patients.

About 75% of workplace assaults happen in healthcare settings, according to The Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Additionally, about 80% of nurses have experienced workplace violence in the last year.

The campaign comes at a time when nurses are feeling short staffed and are rallying for better conditions.

The ads feature real Maryland healthcare workers explaining their stories.

“The people caring for our patients, our families, our communities, we're people who actually want to be there and improve the health of everyone. I want everyone to understand that if needs aren't met immediately, that doesn't mean we don't care. That doesn't mean we're not trying,” said Mark Marino, a nurse interviewed for the campaign.

The campaign is funded by the state of Maryland.