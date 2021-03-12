-
Gov. Larry Hogan announced today another special enrollment period for health insurance, opening just weeks after an earlier enrollment period closed in…
-
This year’s open enrollment period for health insurance starts on Sunday. If you’re not covered you have until Dec. 15 to get new insurance through…
-
If you’re a Marylander in need of health insurance for next year, the open enrollment period starts in November and rates have gone down since last year.…
-
Much of the action in Annapolis this week moves to the floors of both chambers where agendas are frequently determined on a day to day basis. Lawmakers…
-
Maryland’s General Assembly steamed past the halfway point in its 90-day session last week and things are starting to get serious in Annapolis. This week,…
-
Health insurance premiums on plans in Maryland’s individual insurance market decreased this year as a result of a reinsurance fund state lawmakers…
-
Maryland has filed a legal challenge to Matthew Whitaker’s appointment as U.S. acting attorney general. The move is part of an ongoing lawsuit aimed at…
-
If Congress repeals or stops enforcing the individual mandate and Maryland doesn’t change anything about the way its insurance market works, state…
-
NewsSen. Ben Cardin said he is optimistic about a possible bipartisan health care bill. He made the comments on Friday while speaking with WYPR’s Tom Hall on…
-
The General Assembly created a commission in the spring to protect Marylanders’ health insurance coverage from changes to the Affordable Care Act or…