Baltimore City Community College faculty march for fair pay and staffing relief

Dozens of faculty at Baltimore City Community College (BCCC) marched into the administration building Tuesday, chanting “Faculty united, will never be defeated,” demanding a fair contract, timely pay and relief from chronic understaffing.

Kenya Campbell, president of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) Maryland, said the faculty is doing its part while the administration falls short.

“We want to work with the administration to come up with a solution,” Campbell said. “But the faculty can't cut the checks, you know? Folks are not getting paid, and they still have bills to pay. The bills won't wait, but the pay is in limbo. It’s a major concern.”

Protesters delivered a letter of demands to college leadership during the rally.

According to the AFT, the college’s president, Debra McCurdy, earns more than $500,000 annually, while are asked to pick up extra classes to compensate for staff shortages.

Laura Hope, a faculty member since 2013 who teaches English, Communications and Humanities, said she’s still waiting to be reimbursed for travel to a professional development conference in New Orleans last year.

She added that she and others who taught summer courses remain unpaid, even as the fall semester is already underway.

Wambui Kamau / WYPR Laura Hope teachers English, Communications and Humanities says she’ll be paid in May for courses she is teaching now.

Hope said the stakes extend far beyond individual salaries.

“We are a major hub for Baltimore City Public School students,” she said. “A lot of them come from housing programs or have been sent here by the judge as part of parole. This is their first college experience. If we don’t get it right, this may be their last stop. They can’t afford to go anywhere else — and if they leave here, they may not try college again.”

This article will be updated with a response from BCCC.