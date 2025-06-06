Frederick City Council supports funding for affordable housing

Frederick's five member City Council voted unanimously Thursday to approve Community Development Block Grant funding for seven projects assisting low and moderate income households.

L’Arch is a nonprofit that serves people with intellectual disabilities and received nearly $100,000 as a recipient of the grant.

Rebecca Gramling, Frederick’s Community Development Block Grant manager, says L’Arche will use the funding to make their homes more accessible for its elderly population.

“Accessibility can be the difference between aging in place and having to move to a completely different location -trying to find affordable housing for a senior resident — if they were to become injured, disabled, etc,” Gramling said

Established in 1974, the grant provides funding for projects that improve a community's economic development, housing rehabilitation, homeowner assistance and other subjects.

Frederick is considered an entitlement community and does not need to continuously reply for the grant. Gramling explained Frederick receives around $450,000 from the CDBG each year.

While grant funding may be limited, Gramling stated its impacts are far reaching. “It can mean the difference between a project being completed or not,” Gramling said.

Brick and mortar projects make up the primary goal of the project, Gramling explained, but limited funding can also be provided for other purposes. “There’s a 15% cap on how many funds can go towards public service projects, like case management services,” Gramling said. “[And] a 20% cap on administration because of course you have to use some of the funds just to run the program.”

Gramling encouraged residents to get involved in the program and to make their voices heard on where funding should be spent.