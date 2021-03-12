Cindy Sexton

-
Baltimore County teachers and staff will begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine this week, but it is unclear how that will affect when school buildings…
According to Baltimore County school officials, students and teachers were able to pick up Wednesday where they left off after last week’s cyberattack…
NewsBaltimore County school officials laid out Tuesday what instruction will look like Wednesday when students and teachers return to their virtual…
All of Baltimore County’s teachers and some of its students will soon be heading back to school buildings.That announcement Thursday caught the teachers’…
The unions that represent teachers, administrators and other school employees in Baltimore County are calling for students to begin the school year at…
Baltimore County teachers have a lot of questions about what the reopening of schools in September might look like.TABCO, the Teachers Association of…
Baltimore County teachers have ratified a contract that contains a 1% pay raise, which is far less than what teachers originally expected to get.Before…
Update to the story: By a 78% majority, The Baltimore County Teachers Union voted to ratify the contract which takes effect July 1.Original post:…
There will be no in-class summer school in Baltimore County this year.School officials had been considering having small groups of students in classes…
Students and teachers throughout Maryland have a month of online learning under their belts, and they learned for sure last week that’s how it will be for…