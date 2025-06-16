Maryland set to get tens of millions from Purdue Pharma, Sacklers for opioid crisis

Fifty-five attorneys general across the nation, including Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown, agreed to sign on to a preliminary settlement for $7.4 billion with Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family.

The agreement will also end the Sacklers’ ownership of the company and prohibit then from making or selling opioids.

The preliminary settlement includes all fifty states, plus Washington D.C. and four territories.

It’s uncertain how much Maryland will receive from the settlement because it depends on the agreement of multiple local jurisdictions. However, Brown’s office says the amount it likely to exceed $90 million.

“The opioid crisis is responsible for thousands of deaths across Maryland, forever changing the lives of countless families who have lost a loved one to addiction,” Brown said. “The money from this settlement could be a lifeline for those struggling with addiction and could provide Maryland communities with millions to help Marylanders recover from this deadly disease.”

Maryland signed on to a global settlement in cases against other opioid companies that manufactured and distributed the drugs.

The state is set to receive about $250 million over the next 15 years from the settlements, about 70% of that will go to localities.

The Sackler family led Purdue Pharma as it created and aggressively pushed opioids for decades.