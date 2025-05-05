Party lines emerge as Baltimore County Council debates Trump and social security

Non-partisan. Collegial. Working across party lines. These are the ways members of the Baltimore County Council use to describe themselves.

So how did they end up tangled in a party line vote Monday night over actions by the Trump administration?

The council was debating a resolution that decries job cuts at Social Security’s headquarters in Woodlawn and the threat of losing benefits. The three Republicans on the seven member council dismissed the resolution as partisan and a scare tactic.

Republican Wade Kach said social security is sacred and that President Trump has promised not to cut benefits.

“Why are we worrying senior citizens with possibly losing their social security benefits when this is not going to happen,” Kach said.

“Are we done playing Congress?” Republican Todd Crandell asked. “Do we want to get back to County Council business or do we want to play like we’re in Congress?”

But Democrat Pat Young said it is a county issue.

“We have social security’s headquarters in District one in Baltimore County affecting thousands of Baltimore County residents Democrats, Republicans across the board,” Young said.

The Trump administration is called out in the resolution. Republican David Marks proposed taking references to the president out of the resolution.

Marks said, “Adopt a resolution, focus on the policy, say that we are in favor of social security and medicare and other programs from here on out to eternity, but take the tone of this resolution down.”

The Democrats shot down Marks’ proposal before passing the legislation.

Democrat Izzy Patoka, who sponsored the resolution, said the world has changed.

“Every morning we seem to wake up to a new existential challenge,” Patoka said.

Democrat Julian Jones said, “I do believe that it’s important that we speak out and stand by the dignity of work and support our federal workers.”

Following the 4-3 party line vote for the resolution, Kach called it “a shame.”

Kach said, “I hope this is the one and only time that this happens.”