Baltimore County superintendent calls claims she lives outside of district ‘baseless’

A new report from Maryland’s inspector general for education claims that Superintendent Myriam Rogers is living outside of Baltimore County, which is a violation of her contract.

The report released Tuesday says that Rogers’ full name isn’t listed on the lease or utility bills for an apartment in Towson that she claims is hers.

But the school district’s director of communications told WYPR that at least one of the listed residents on the Towson lease shares Rogers’ last name. And living in a residence rented by another person, such as a spouse or family member, isn’t prohibited by the superintendent contract.

“Based on advice from law enforcement because of some ongoing safety concerns, I am not listed on any lease,” Rogers told WYPR. “It's disappointing to have untrue statements out there, and it's disappointing to spend time away from the real work…on things that are baseless and just factually inaccurate.”

The report also cites Maryland land records that show Rogers owns a home outside of Baltimore County, with an address that is tied to her drivers’ license. But owning secondary property outside of district lines isn’t a contract violation, either, the communications director said.

According to the report, the investigation began because of a complaint from last December which claimed that Rogers was working remotely without the knowledge or approval from the county board of education.

The inspector general was not able to prove that allegation, despite conducting interviews that detailed “several occasions” where Rogers had to be picked up or met at a shopping center in College Park during school hours – which, again, is not prohibited by her contract.

“I can't speak to the motivations of people who made these false statements,” Rogers said. “I can tell you that every day, my commute is less than six minutes. I can tell you that in the cold months, there wasn't even an opportunity for my car to warm up when I drove myself over here.”

Baltimore County Public Schools submitted documents showing Rogers’ proof of residency inside county lines by September 14, 2024. That date does come after the mandated one-year relocation requirement from Rogers’ start of term in July 2023.

The inspector general notes in his report that several Maryland counties don’t require superintendents to live in the district they lead. He instructed the county board of education to re-evaluate the contract requirement.