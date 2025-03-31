Baltimore County faces budget uncertainty amid state deficit and federal changes

Baltimore County is keeping an eye on both the state legislature and the Trump administration as it figures out how much money it can count on for the coming fiscal year, which begins July 1.

The county doesn’t know exactly how much it will have to spend on things from teacher salaries to police and road repairs.

The Maryland General Assembly adjourns April 7 and is scrambling to close a $3 billion deficit. Because of that, some costs are being shifted to localities.

Baltimore County Budget Director Kevin Reed said the cost of that is still in flux.

“We do know there will be approximately I would say $15 to $20 million right now in shifted costs to Baltimore County,” Reed said.

The county will be asked to pay more for teacher pensions.

Then there is what to expect from the Trump administration.

“The federal government is an ever changing situation day by day,” Reed said.

The county gets about $400 million in federal aid which is nine percent of its revenue.

County Executive Kathy Klausmeier will submit a balanced budget to the County Council on April 11. The council can cut Klausmeier’s budget, but cannot increase it or shift money around.

In a February interview with WYPR , Klausmeier said because it is a difficult budget year, agencies will not see much of an increase in their budgets. She said the school system will not be getting the nearly 11 percent increase it asked for.

TABCO, the county teachers union, is concerned that a planned pay raise for educators next year is in jeopardy.

“We have the police,” Klausmeier said. “We have the fire. We have the EMS. It’s not that I want to be stingy. But we just don’t have the money.”