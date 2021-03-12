-
It’s been more than 3 months since the House of Representative passed the $3 trillion COVID relief plan called the Heroes Act. It remains stalled in the…
Governor Hogan disapproves of crowds in Ocean City but lifts restrictions on outdoor dining. A contentious Baltimore County Council cuts almost 59 million…
Maryland is on the eve of its first stage of reopening. The mayor of Baltimore says its COVID-19 curve has not been sufficiently flattened. And the…
A radically reduced Baltimore County budget can no longer guarantee job security for teachers, police officers, firefighters, or other county employees.…
NewsThis week, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski will begin holding town hall meetings on the budget for this coming year.Last year, the county…
“Excruciating,” “trying,” “the most difficult in recent memory” — that’s how Baltimore County Council members described the process of finalizing the…
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski wants to create a new cell phone tax. It’s part of a package of tax increases and fees he says is needed to…
From a possible tax increase to new high schools, a lot is in play as Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski prepares to present his first budget to…
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski is remaining mum about whether he will call for tax hikes to deal with a projected $81 million shortfall. But…
A commission that’s been studying Baltimore County’s budget released a preliminary report Friday which says the county should consider raising taxes. The…