Baltimore County officials lay out bleak budget picture and warn it “could get worse”

In the end it’s a math problem, and its solution will affect everyone who lives in Baltimore County.

County officials Thursday said the demand for money in the next fiscal year is far more than what they are expecting to have to spend.

Then throw into the equation the unknown variables of what the county can expect in federal and state funding.

“We are in a very uncertain environment in how we’re going to be building out this budget,” said Kevin Reed, the director of the county’s office of budget and finance.

Reed told the audience at a budget town hall in Catonsville that there are requests for nearly $190 million in additional spending. More than half, $106 million, is from the county school system alone.

Reed said they expect to have only $127 million in additional dollars to spend. The county must stay within spending guidelines, otherwise it risks jeopardizing its AAA bond rating which allows it to borrow money at a lower rate.

He cautioned “this picture could get worse” as the state, which is dealing with a $3 billion budget deficit, is expected to shift costs to the county.

There are several other reasons why the county finds itself in a difficult budget year.

It has spent the $161 million it received in COVID relief money through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The county is required to spend more on the health care of employees and retirees.

And then it’s anyone’s guess how the actions of the Trump administration will affect the county’s bottom line.

Despite the gloomy outlook, more than a dozen people at the town hall made a pitch to County Executive Kathy Klausmeier to find the money in next year’s budget for schools, as well as various organizations and projects.

Erica Mah, an elementary school teacher and a member of TABCO, the teachers union in Baltimore County, asked Klausmeier to fully fund the school system’s budget.

“While we understand that times are tight, the children of our county cannot be compromised,” Mah said.

Caitlin Kirby, the executive director of Catonsville Emergency Assistance, said one in three people in Catonsville is dealing with food insecurity. At the same time her organization is seeing a decrease in food donations.

“We would ask for support to actually purchase food,” Kirby said.

There will be six more budget town halls in the county in the weeks ahead.

County Executive Klausmeier will present her proposed spending plan to the County Council in April. The new fiscal year begins July 1.