Klausmeier donated to council members while they were choosing a county executive

Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier made campaign contributions to two members of the County Council while they were considering whether to appoint her as county executive.

That’s according to Klausmeier’s annual campaign finance report that she filed in January with the Maryland State Board of Elections.

Last August Klausmeier, who was then a state senator, told WYPR she wanted the council to appoint her to be county executive, if Johnny Olszewski won his race for Congress and had to resign.

Then in October, Klausmeier gave $1,000 to Councilman Izzy Patoka’s campaign. In December, Councilman Julian Jones got $750.

The Council appointed Klausmeier as county executive on January 7, 2025.

“I think it’s more stupid than scandal,” said John Dedie, a political science professor at the Community College of Baltimore County.

Dedie said even the appearance of a quid pro quo is not a good ethical look.

“What all parties should have done is just wait and hold off on these contributions,” Dedie said.

Yara Cheikh, who also vyed for county executive, said she decided not to give to the campaigns of any members of the County Council during the selection process.

“For me personally, I felt it was a conflict of interest,” Cheikh said.

Former State Sen. Jim Brochin, who also competed to be named county executive said, “If you follow the money, you will almost always find the answers you are looking for.”

Councilman Patoka said there’s nothing to see here.

“Democrats transfer money to other candidates committees all the time,” Patoka said.

Councilman Jones agreed.

“It’s not uncommon for Democrats to support one another, and support one another for various positions,” Jones said.

“I don’t think it was unethical because I just don’t think it makes a difference at all in terms of who we selected for county executive,” Jones said.

Jared DeMarinis, Maryland’s State Administrator of Elections, said there is nothing under campaign finance law that prohibits Klasumeier from transferring money from her campaign account to Jones’ and Patoka’s.

Klausmeier declined a request for an interview.

Erica Palmisano, Klausmeier’s communications director, in a statement pointed out that the council’s appointment of Klausmeier was unanimous and that it “conducted a thorough and open selection process.”

Rick Abbruzzese, a spokesman for Klausmeier’s campaign committee, said over a couple of years she had given “near equal contributions to all four Democratic members of the County Council for their work and leadership in their respective districts.”

Patoka also defended the timing of the contributions that he and Jones received in late 2024, as they were also considering Olszewski’s replacement. That’s because they were also going through the quadrennial comprehensive rezoning until mid-September. During that process, council members are not legally allowed to raise money.

“If anybody wanted to transfer funds during the year of ‘24 they couldn’t do it until September,” Patoka said.

Dedie said Klausmeier shouldn’t have made those contributions in late 2024, even though the comprehensive rezoning was over.

“Generally the public always suspects things with politicians anyway, so it has that negative connotation when someone donates money, and then someone receives something in return,” Dedie said.