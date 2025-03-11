Proposed state legislation has Frederick County financially preparing for the worst

Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater at a press conference Monday says the county will need to prepare for the worst financially.

Fitzwater said the Maryland General Assembly is considering legislation that may shift certain financial responsibilities onto local governments. “Close to thirteen million dollars could be shifted from state obligations onto the county,” Fitzwater said.

Fitzwater says that in addition to the greater financial burden, the county may also receive less state support. “We’re told to expect that expenses traditionally paid by the state, may be shifted to the counties,” Fitzwater said.

Despite that looming change, Fitzwater announced the renovations of Twin Ridge Elementary School and Brunswick High School will go forward without the use of state funds. “The County can advance projects on faster timelines using our funding rather than wait for the state,” Fitzwater said.

Fitzwater plans to hold a public meeting where residents can discuss where county funding should go on March 19 at Winchester Hall.