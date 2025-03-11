2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Proposed state legislation has Frederick County financially preparing for the worst

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Nathanael Miller
Published March 11, 2025 at 2:04 PM EDT
The seal of Frederick County, Maryland. Jean Peterson Design, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
Jean Peterson Design, Public domain
/
Via Wikimedia Commons
The seal of Frederick County, Maryland.

Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater at a press conference Monday says the county will need to prepare for the worst financially.

Fitzwater said the Maryland General Assembly is considering legislation that may shift certain financial responsibilities onto local governments. “Close to thirteen million dollars could be shifted from state obligations onto the county,” Fitzwater said.

Fitzwater says that in addition to the greater financial burden, the county may also receive less state support. “We’re told to expect that expenses traditionally paid by the state, may be shifted to the counties,” Fitzwater said.

Despite that looming change, Fitzwater announced the renovations of Twin Ridge Elementary School and Brunswick High School will go forward without the use of state funds. “The County can advance projects on faster timelines using our funding rather than wait for the state,” Fitzwater said.

Fitzwater plans to hold a public meeting where residents can discuss where county funding should go on March 19 at Winchester Hall.
Frederick County, Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater, Budget, Maryland General Assembly 2025
Nathanael Miller
Nathanael Miller is the Frederick County reporter for WYPR.
