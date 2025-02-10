Frederick County executive won't change DEI policies

Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater says the county has no plans to change its DEI policies this year, despite the Trump administration dismantling them at a federal level.

Frederick is the fastest growing county in Maryland and Fitzwater believes the County’s DEI initiatives play an important role.

“We have made it clear this is a community that respects everybodies individual dignity.” Fitzwater said. “That makes a big difference in our community.”

The Frederick County office of equity and inclusion has not only saved residents money, it’s also saved their homes, she adds. “Because of the work of our team, we have actually found cases of housing discrimination based on income that we’ve been able to work with the state of Maryland on,” Fitzwater said.

Fitzwater also said Frederick County’s human resources team works with the office of equity and inclusion to make sure everyone knows of opportunities to participate in local government. “Folks who may be the best can't apply if they don’t know that the opportunities exist. So a huge part of our work is really expanding how we’re getting the word out.”

Fitzwater finished by saying Frederick County will continue to work towards being a welcoming place for all.