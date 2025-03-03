Frederick County Public Schools won’t ban phones in class

Frederick County Public Schools reviewed a new policy this week that would split the difference between restricting students’ access to their personal devices in the classroom, and allowing students to use their phones to enhance their learning.

Steven Blivess, the school system’s Chief Legal Counsel, says the policy will put some of the power to choose when a student can use their phone into the hands of the teachers.

“Consider, for example, an art class, where after a section of the art class is devoted to instruction, there is a section where students are then painting,” Blivess said. “At that moment, the teacher may say, ‘You know what? It’s ok if you listen to music while you do your artwork.’”

Blivess explained that FCPS chose not to ban personal mobile devices outright because there are too many exceptions. “Whether it’s because they have a medical condition they have to monitor, or because a student works after school and needs to be able to communicate with an employer, there are going to be all kinds of reasons that create exceptions,” Blivess said.

Unlike some school policies, this one is designed to be reviewed annually. It’s a way for FCPS to keep up with ongoing changes in technology.

Correction: A previous version of this article stated the policy had been approved. The Policy has not yet been approved, and has instead been approved for a second reading.