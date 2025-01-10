Gov. Moore announces plan to save $50M by ‘modernizing’ Maryland government

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has announced a new effort to save $50 million by streamlining and “modernizing” state government spending.

Moore held up a state-issued Dell laptop as he announced the project Friday morning.

“It's the same laptop whether it's issued to you at the Department of Labor, or it's the same laptop issued at the Department of Commerce,” he said. “You know what the difference is? How much you pay for them.”

Some departments pay $1,400 a laptop while others pay $600, he said.

“It's the same piece of machinery, but we're paying different prices because we are not streamlining processes.”

Moore highlighted state vehicles as another example where efficiencies could yield savings. Some vehicles are driven just 50 miles a month.

The state’s real estate use is another area Moore’s office plans to examine for efficiencies.

“These are taxpayer dollars. They deserve better. They deserve greater accountability,” Moore said. “And so just by looking at some of the basic efficiencies that we have on board, we've now estimated, which is still staggering to me, that this year alone, we can save the state $50 million.”

The $50 million Moore hopes to save is less than 2% of the state’s nearly $3 billion deficit. However, the governor has indicated that the budget he releases next week will close at least $2 billion of that budget gap.

Administration officials say they won’t know exactly where the savings will come from — or how much they will save — before they start. To help, Moore plans to hire Boston Consulting Group. The consultants will be paid 20% of whatever the state saves, up to a maximum of $15 million if the state is able to save $75 million dollars through the initiative.