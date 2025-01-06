Maryland blanketed in snow by first storm of winter
1 of 20 — Marlborough snow shovelers.jpg
Nico Francis and Rohan Pinnock clear sidewalks outside the Marlborough Apartments where many residents are elderly.
Emily Hofstaedter / WYPR
2 of 20 — street snow.jpg
Eutaw Street rests under a blanket of snow before 9 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2025.
Emily Hofstaedter / WYPR
3 of 20 — Chamblee and dogs.jpg
Jordan Chamblee is sitting for Winnie and Poe in Bolton Hill. They are ready for a "cozy snow day sleepover."
Emily Hofstaedter / WYPR
4 of 20 — Goodwin and McKinley.jpg
Kathleen Goodwin and Rosie McKinley are avid cross country skiers originally from Seattle. They're taking advantage of the snow to explore Baltimore by skis.
Emily Hofstaedter / WYPR
5 of 20 — snowy baltimore bike lanes.jpg
Snowy bike lanes in Baltimore at around 7 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2025.
Melissa Gerr / WYPR
6 of 20 — charles village snow 3.jpeg
Snow settles in Charles Village on Monday, January 6, 2025.
Izzi Bavis / WYPR
7 of 20 — druid hill park snow 2.jpeg
Two deer take in the snowy scenery at Druid Hill Park.
Lisa Morgan / WYPR
8 of 20 — druid hill park snow 1.jpeg
Snow covers Druid Hill Park on Monday, January 6, 2025.
Lisa Morgan / WYPR
9 of 20 — druid hill park snow 3.jpeg
Snow sits on a tree in Druid Hill Park in Baltimore on January 6, 2025.
Lisa Morgan / WYPR
10 of 20 — snowy backyard.jpeg
A snow scene in Prince George’s County, Maryland.
Danyell Irby / WYPR
11 of 20 — snowy bluejay.jpeg
A bluejay sits on a branch during the winter storm.
Danyell Irby / WYPR
12 of 20 — snowy cardinal.jpeg
A cardinal perches on snow covered branches.
Danyell Irby / WYPR
13 of 20 — snow streets mitchellville.jpeg
A street in Mitchellville after the first snow plow of the day.
Danyell Irby / WYPR
14 of 20 — snow sidewalk clearing.jpg
Crew clears a sidewalk near Northern Parkway and York Road.
John Lee / WYPR
15 of 20 — charles village snow 1.jpeg
Snow falls in Charles Village on January 6, 2025.
Bri Hatch / WYPR
16 of 20 — charles village snow 2.jpeg
Tracks in the snow are seen in Charles Village.
Bri Hatch / WYPR
17 of 20 — snowy downtown baltimore 3.jpg
Snow falls in downtown Baltimore.
Rachel Baye / WYPR
18 of 20 — snowy downtown baltimore 2.jpg
Baltimore's Inner Harbor sees snow on January 6, 2025.
Rachel Baye / WYPR
19 of 20 — early morning snow baltimore harbor.jpeg
Snow falls early in morning in Baltimore's Inner Harbor on January 6, 2025.
Matt Bush / WYPR
20 of 20 — Sumpter park.jpg
Snow falls heavily as brave adventurers begin to build snowmen in Arnold Sumpter Park.
Emily Hofstaedter / WYPR
Check out scenes from around Maryland of Monday's winter snow storm.