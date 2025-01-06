© 2025 WYPR
Maryland blanketed in snow by first storm of winter

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By WYPR Staff
Published January 6, 2025 at 3:30 PM EST
Nico Francis and Rohan Pinnock clear sidewalks outside the Marlborough Apartments where many residents are elderly. Photo by Emily Hofstaedter/WYPR.
1 of 20  — Marlborough snow shovelers.jpg
Nico Francis and Rohan Pinnock clear sidewalks outside the Marlborough Apartments where many residents are elderly.
Emily Hofstaedter / WYPR
Eutaw Street rests under a blanket of snow before 9 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2025. Photo by Emily Hofstaedter/WYPR.
2 of 20  — street snow.jpg
Eutaw Street rests under a blanket of snow before 9 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2025.
Emily Hofstaedter / WYPR
Jordan Chamblee is sitting for Winnie and Poe in Bolton Hill. They are ready for a "cozy snow day sleepover." Photo by Emily Hofstaedter/WYPR.
3 of 20  — Chamblee and dogs.jpg
Jordan Chamblee is sitting for Winnie and Poe in Bolton Hill. They are ready for a "cozy snow day sleepover."
Emily Hofstaedter / WYPR
Kathleen Goodwin and Rosie McKinley are avid cross country skiers originally from Seattle. They're taking advantage of the snow to explore Baltimore by skis. Photo by Emily Hofstaedter/WYPR.
4 of 20  — Goodwin and McKinley.jpg
Kathleen Goodwin and Rosie McKinley are avid cross country skiers originally from Seattle. They're taking advantage of the snow to explore Baltimore by skis.
Emily Hofstaedter / WYPR
Snowy bike lanes in Baltimore at around 7 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2025. Photo by Melissa Gerr/WYPR.
5 of 20  — snowy baltimore bike lanes.jpg
Snowy bike lanes in Baltimore at around 7 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2025.
Melissa Gerr / WYPR
Snow settles in Charles Village on Monday, January 6, 2025. Photo by Izzi Bavis/WYPR.
6 of 20  — charles village snow 3.jpeg
Snow settles in Charles Village on Monday, January 6, 2025.
Izzi Bavis / WYPR
Two deer take in the snowy scenery at Druid Hill Park. Photo by Lisa Morgan/WYPR.
7 of 20  — druid hill park snow 2.jpeg
Two deer take in the snowy scenery at Druid Hill Park.
Lisa Morgan / WYPR
Snow covers Druid Hill Park on Monday, January 6, 2025. Photo by Lisa Morgan/WYPR.
8 of 20  — druid hill park snow 1.jpeg
Snow covers Druid Hill Park on Monday, January 6, 2025.
Lisa Morgan / WYPR
Snow sits on a tree in Druid Hill Park in Baltimore on January 6, 2025. Photo by Lisa Morgan/WYPR.
9 of 20  — druid hill park snow 3.jpeg
Snow sits on a tree in Druid Hill Park in Baltimore on January 6, 2025.
Lisa Morgan / WYPR
A snow scene in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Photo by Danyell Irby/WYPR.
10 of 20  — snowy backyard.jpeg
A snow scene in Prince George’s County, Maryland.
Danyell Irby / WYPR
A bluejay sits on a branch during the winter storm. Photo by Danyell Irby/WYPR.
11 of 20  — snowy bluejay.jpeg
A bluejay sits on a branch during the winter storm.
Danyell Irby / WYPR
A cardinal perches on snow covered branches. Photo by Danyell Irby/WYPR.
12 of 20  — snowy cardinal.jpeg
A cardinal perches on snow covered branches.
Danyell Irby / WYPR
A street in Mitchellville after the first snow plow of the day. Photo by Danyell Irby/WYPR.
13 of 20  — snow streets mitchellville.jpeg
A street in Mitchellville after the first snow plow of the day.
Danyell Irby / WYPR
Crew clears a sidewalk near Northern Parkway and York Road. Photo by John Lee/WYPR.
14 of 20  — snow sidewalk clearing.jpg
Crew clears a sidewalk near Northern Parkway and York Road.
John Lee / WYPR
Snow falls in Charles Village on January 6, 2025. Photo by Bri Hatch/WYPR.
15 of 20  — charles village snow 1.jpeg
Snow falls in Charles Village on January 6, 2025.
Bri Hatch / WYPR
Tracks in the snow are seen in Charles Village. Photo by Bri Hatch/WYPR.
16 of 20  — charles village snow 2.jpeg
Tracks in the snow are seen in Charles Village.
Bri Hatch / WYPR
Snow falls in downtown Baltimore. Photo by Rachel Baye/WYPR.
17 of 20  — snowy downtown baltimore 3.jpg
Snow falls in downtown Baltimore.
Rachel Baye / WYPR
Baltimore's Inner Harbor sees snow on January 6, 2025. Photo by Rachel Baye/WYPR.
18 of 20  — snowy downtown baltimore 2.jpg
Baltimore's Inner Harbor sees snow on January 6, 2025.
Rachel Baye / WYPR
Snow falls early in morning in Baltimore's Inner Harbor on January 6, 2025. Photo by Matt Bush/WYPR.
19 of 20  — early morning snow baltimore harbor.jpeg
Snow falls early in morning in Baltimore's Inner Harbor on January 6, 2025.
Matt Bush / WYPR
Snow falls heavily as brave adventurers begin to build snowmen in Arnold Sumpter Park. Photo by Emily Hofstaedter/WYPR.
20 of 20  — Sumpter park.jpg
Snow falls heavily as brave adventurers begin to build snowmen in Arnold Sumpter Park.
Emily Hofstaedter / WYPR

Check out scenes from around Maryland of Monday's winter snow storm.

