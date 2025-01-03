Baltimore region prepares for snowfall

Schools across the Baltimore region are closing early Friday in anticipation of a coming winter storm.

Public schools in Baltimore, Frederick, and Carroll Counties are closing two hours early, while Howard County schools are closing ninety minutes early.

Baltimore City and Harford County both canceled all after-school activities.

The National Weather Service predicts most of Maryland will see some snow Friday afternoon, as a winter weather advisory for the Baltimore region is in effect until 7pm. Baltimore City and County are likely to get up to an inch starting around 1 p.m., while some parts of Carroll County could see one to two inches.

Meteorologist Cody Ledbetter with the National Weather Service says the heaviest snowfall for the Baltimore metro area is likely to occur between three PM and six PM, as drivers are coming home from work. “These bands of snow that are moving through the area could be very intense and really reduce visibility and even potentially accumulate on the road if it's coming down fast enough,” Ledbetter told WYPR news. “So just use extra caution. Allow extra time getting home this afternoon, evening, just you know, don't venture out if you feel unsafe.”

Baltimore City is preparing for a wintry weekend by opening warming centers and pre-treating bridges, ramps, and overpasses that will likely be among the first places to freeze.

Mayor Brandon Scott urged residents to stay off the roads Friday night and again on Sunday, when the region is likely to see more winter weather.

“Do whatever you can do to stay off the roads once the snow gets started, shovel and salt the areas outside of your homes and your business. If you own [a car], do not park in emergency snow zones and check on your neighbors, particularly your elderly or sick neighbors and family members,” said Scott.

The National Weather Service is predicting between two to five inches of snow Sunday night going into Monday morning for the Baltimore region.

An elevated winter storm threat is expected late Sun.-Mon. There is increasing confidence in regards to potential travel impacts & closures, especially for the Monday commute. More detailed snow & ice totals will be provided within the next 24 hrs at https://t.co/ZOlvEShgSf. pic.twitter.com/g1dU0K8xvh — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) January 2, 2025

City officials say they have over 250 pieces of equipment ready for snow plowing and removal, plus an additional 400 pieces of equipment through contractors.

“I know we have not had a lot of snow in the past few years, so we're just asking all of our residents, please take this storm seriously,” said Joey Henderson, Director of the Baltimore City Office of Emergency Management. “As the mayor stated, if you don't need to go out, stay off the roads. Allow our crews to do their work, to get our roads open so we can continue business on Tuesday.”

The city will be under a Code Blue alert for freezing temperatures from Saturday through Tuesday and warming centers will open Saturday for Baltimoreans without their own access to heated shelter.

This story may be updated.