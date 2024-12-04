Maryland Health Department urges caution as cold weather months approach

As the winter months approach, the Maryland Department of Health is warning about cold-related illnesses like hypothermia, frostbite and other secondary issues like carbon monoxide poisoning.

Hypothermia occurs when the body’s temperature falls below 95 degrees and frostbite happens when skin temperatures hit the freezing point.

Hypothermia can cause death and frostbite can lead to tissue damage.

“Marylanders are urged to take precautions to limit their exposure to cold,” said Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman. “If you must go outside, wear multiple layers. If you need access to a shelter or warming center in your area, please contact your local health department for locations. Also, don’t forget to check on elderly neighbors and relatives who may be more susceptible to cold-related illnesses.”

Last winter, 72 people died in Maryland from cold-related illnesses.

Other dangers come from heating sources like stoves, generators and gas furnaces. If used improperly they can cause fires or carbon monoxide poisoning.

MDH published a list of precautions to take for the winter months:



Cover your head. You lose as much as 50% of your body heat through your head. Also, cover your mouth with a scarf to protect your lungs from direct cold air, as well as your ears and lower part of your face.

Wear several layers of lightweight, loose-fitting clothing. The air between the layers acts as insulation to keep you warmer.

Wear mittens rather than fingered gloves. The close contact of fingers helps keep your hands warm.

Wear warm leg coverings and heavy socks or two pairs of lightweight socks.

Wear waterproof boots or sturdy shoes to keep your feet warm and dry.

Be alert to such common winter hazards as carbon monoxide poisoning, fires and injuries from heat sources. Carbon monoxide is produced by small gasoline engines, stoves, gas furnaces, generators, lanterns and gas ranges or by the burning of charcoal and wood. This colorless, odorless gas can cause severe illness and death . Heating sources can also cause fires, electrical injuries and burns if not correctly installed, operated and maintained. Place a CO detector and smoke alarm on every level of your home, especially near bedrooms. Many local fire departments have programs to help residents obtain and install smoke detectors.

Review your family emergency communications plan and emergency supply kits for homes and vehicles. Each family member should know what to do and how to contact others in an emergency. The home emergency supply kit should include unexpired food items, medical supplies and batteries. Vehicles should contain such items as heavy blankets, water, nonperishable food, a flashlight, gloves, an extra jacket and a snow shovel. More information on emergency preparedness is available here .



Marylanders are also urged to familiarize themselves with where their local warming shelters are located. Residents can find shelters by going to their local health department website or by calling 211.