When snow starts to fall, or even when it’s just in the forecast, people flock to grocery stores, scooping up milk, bread, and toilet paper. But during a winter storm, it’s better to think twice about whether it is safe to be out and about.

With me to talk about staying safe during winter storms is Travis Brown, Digital Engagement Coordinator for the Maryland Department of Emergency Management.

Text "MDReady" to 211-631 to sign up for emergency alerts.

Links: