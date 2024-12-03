Maryland Insurance watchdog names new deputy director

The Maryland Insurance Administration named Joy Hatchette its new deputy commissioner as the organization starts to fill in its leadership ranks following the departure of its top official earlier this year.

Hatchette previously served as the associate commissioner for the administration’s Consumer Education and Advocacy unit. For a three month period this summer, she served as the interim commissioner of the Maryland Insurance Administration.

“Joy's professionalism and extensive knowledge of our agency's operations are a true asset," Acting Commissioner Marie Grant said in a statement. “Her leadership over the years has helped define the Maryland Insurance Administration as a national leader in consumer protection and education. I look forward to working closely with Joy to help make a great agency even better."

The agency is going through a shake up. Former commissioner Kathleen Birrane left at the end of June to return to private practice after four years in the job. Her position still has not been filled.

Grant is serving as the acting commissioner as the organization continues its search for a new leader.

The Maryland Insurance Administration is an independent state agency that regulates Maryland’s $46-billion insurance industry.