No Baltimore mayoral endorsement during Moore’s first city public safety walk

Exactly one week ahead of the Maryland primary, Governor Wes Moore joined the mayor, the city’s top prosecutor, and police commissioner for his first Baltimore City community walk.

Moore did not endorse Mayor Brandon Scott as the pair strolled around Northeast Baltimore’s Four by Four neighborhood.

“This is not about politics. There’s nothing that I spend more time on, that we spend more time on than making sure people are safe in their neighborhoods, safe in their communities” said Moore when asked about his choice to join in this particular walk. “This is a continuation of the partnership that we have with City Hall, the State’s Attorney, and the General Assembly.”

Moore doubled-down on his decision to only endorse in statewide races. On Monday, he told reporters he was voting for Angela Alsobrooks to represent Maryland in the U.S. Senate.

The community walks are semi-regular events typically held by the mayor and his public safety department. It typically serves as another opportunity for residents to express their needs and concerns. This was the governor’s first time attending. As the crowd approached, curious residents opened their doors. Some ran down to hug the governor while others offered more modest handshakes.

Also attending this walk were Baltimore City’s State’s Attorney Ivan Bates, Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello, Baltimore City Sheriff Sam Cogen, and Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson.

Bates, Costello, and Cogen have all endorsed Scott’s opponent in the mayoral race: former mayor Sheila Dixon. They have all described her as the “partner” they need to lead in city hall.

When asked by reporters, Scott did not think of Moore’s refusal to endorse him as any “indictment” of his mayorship.

“He [Moore] supports our partnership everyday and we know that we’re going to work everyday… the truth is, no matter how anybody wants to slice it, we would not be where we are on public safety in the City without my leadership and all the things that we’ve put in place.”

Early voting in Maryland ends on May 9th. The statewide primary is May 14th.