With Trone absent, Alsobrooks makes her case to take on Hogan in Maryland Senate race

At a gathering of Democrats in Dundalk Sunday, the elephant in the room was former Republican Governor Larry Hogan's candidacy for the United States Senate.

The event was supposed to be a debate between the two prominent Democratic candidates, Angela Alsobrooks and David Trone, but Trone canceled because of illness.

That left Alsobrooks, who for a little over an hour answered questions from the audience.

Moderator Jayne Miller, a retired WBAL-TV reporter, tossed out the final question of the afternoon.

Miller asked Alsobrooks, “Larry Hogan has been pretty good at beating Democrats in statewide elections; so if you are the nominee how do you beat him?"

“Larry Hogan won’t win this one,” Alsobrooks responded.

She said Hogan has a record that is indefensible. She said Hogan can be challenged on such issues as abortion rights, climate change and family medical leave.

Alsobrooks also said the makeup of the U.S. Supreme Court is at stake because control of the Senate hangs in the balance.

“He (Hogan) won’t get a free pass,” Alsobrooks said. “He’s going to have to defend his record.”

Alsobrooks also said she is the best Democrat to go toe to toe with Hogan in the fall campaign.

“We have to put up candidates who appeal to women, who appeal to younger voters, who appeal to the base of our party,” Alsobrooks said.

Maryland’s congressional delegation is all male. If she is elected, Alsobrooks will be the first woman to serve in Congress from Maryland since Senator Barbara Mikulski and Representative Donna Edwards left office in 2017.

Hogan, who won races for governor in 2014 and 2018, has proven he can win in a heavily Democratic state, appealing to some Democratic voters as well as independents.

In a February interview with the Baltimore Banner, Tate Mitchell, a spokesman for the National Republican Senatorial Committee said, “Marylanders know Larry Hogan as an incredibly popular former governor with a strong, independent brand and record of results. Without question, Governor Hogan is in a unique position to deliver a historic victory in Maryland just as he has before.”

A Goucher College poll released last week shows no matter who wins the Democratic nomination, it will be a tight race with Hogan, who is expected to win the GOP nomination handily.

The survey gave Hogan a four point lead over Alsobrooks, 44 percent to 40 percent.

A matchup with Trone is almost a dead heat, with Hogan having a one point advantage, 43 percent to 42 percent.

The poll’s margin of error is +/-3.5%.

Trone, who is in his third term representing Maryland’s sixth congressional district, is using his fortune as a co-founder of Total Wine & More to bankroll his campaign.

According to a campaign finance report, Trone loaned his campaign more than $23 million during 2023. He has spent freely on advertising.

Alsobrooks has been Prince George’s County’s Executive since 2018. She raised more than $5 million during 2023, almost all of it from individual contributions.

A message from Trone’s campaign on X said he had to be a no-show at Sunday’s debate because after an event Saturday night he was dehydrated and was running a fever. He went to the hospital for tests. The statement went on to say that Trone was feeling well on Sunday.

“We certainly want to wish him well, wish him a speedy recovery, and that we look forward to seeing him back out on the campaign trail very soon,” Alsobrooks told the audience.

Maryland’s primary is May 14.

