Baltimore County Shelter at risk of closing, fights to keep its doors

After shutting down during the pandemic and missing out on a county grant, Night of Peace (NOP) is appealing to community members and local businesses to stay afloat. Staff at the emergency overnight shelter — which can host up to 8 families — say expenses also rose as the ventilation needed to be fixed due to COVID-19.

The shelter is unique in allowing whole families to stay together while getting back on their feet. In one instance, NOP housed a family of six, which included a baby on a feeding tube. “We don’t want to shut our doors,” said Heather Young Berry, who is the board chairperson and former president.

While supplies and volunteers are appreciated, Berry says the organization needs money to cover a $200,000 shortfall. In addition to GoFundme, the nonprofit has sought financial support from churches and is looking to host a camp out in its parking lot next month.

“We deserve an opportunity to keep doing what we’re doing,“ said Shalawn James, the newly minted executive director. “We are maintaining stability through limiting trauma. Whenever I walk in, it smells of food. It’s warm and I’m not just talking about the heat. Kids run up to hug me, they ask me to read them a book.”

Council Chair, Julian Jones whose district includes NOP, said he is aware of the problem. “We're going to get to where we need to be with Night Of Peace. I've had some conversations inside the government and the County Executive told me that he's going to work very hard to make sure we are able to keep that homeless shelter open.”

Meanwhile, Angel Freeman, the shelter manager, said she is thankful word is getting around. “I'm waiting on mail every day now,” Freeman said with laughter. “I’m looking for checks in the mail. It's kind of fun to open up checks. It's great.“

She said the plan is to apply for more funding, albeit won’t be awarded until next summer.