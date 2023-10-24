© 2023 WYPR
WYPR is shutting down its main transmitter tonight (10/27) for scheduled maintenance from midnight until 2 a.m. Saturday morning. You can stream us on our app or our website. WYPO and WYPF are unaffected.

Baltimore County Circuit Court unveils new $6M jury assembly room

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Wambui Kamau
Published October 24, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT
Dennis Robinson, a county administrative judge, stood by the bench and talked about the impact the new jury assembly room will have. "We really do appreciate when people take time out of their busy lives to come in here and decide cases that are important to everyone," said Robinson.
Dennis Robinson, a county administrative judge, stood by the bench and talked about the impact the new jury assembly room will have. "We really do appreciate when people take time out of their busy lives to come in here and decide cases that are important to everyone," said Robinson.
Wambui Kamau / WYPR
Entrance to the new jury assembly room unveiled during a ribbon cutting at Baltimore County's Circuit Court in Towson on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.
Entrance to the new jury assembly room unveiled during a ribbon cutting at Baltimore County’s Circuit Court in Towson on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.
Wambui Kamau / WYPR

Baltimore County officials hope a new jury assembly room in the county’s Circuit Court in Towson will make the call to civic duty a bit more comfortable, now that a 10 month, $6.1 million renovation is complete.

County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Sheriff R. Jay Fisher and County Administrative Judge Dennis Robinson, cut the ribbon on the jury assembly room Tuesday. The court summons 395 jurors everyday and calls in 80 to 150 people daily, said county spokeswoman Erica Palmisano.

“We're no longer going to be putting jurors in an outdated room,” said Judge Robinson. “This new space is going to allow us to conduct multiple jury selections at the same time, and it's going to be in a space that is inclusive and also comfortable, at least as comfortable as it can be for jury duty.”

Jurors previously squeezed in makeshift courtrooms at the American Legion Hall, due to space constraints. “We would take 50 people up to a room that was probably designed to hold 30 to 40 and we would have them sit throughout the jury process. It wasn't the best way to do it, but it was the only way,” added Judge Robinson.

The new space features unisex restrooms, lactation rooms, separate elevators for judges, members of the public and criminals and three holding cells. It also has two voir dire rooms. These are sound proof rooms where prospective jurors are questioned privately to see if they can be impartial.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski explained the importance of having efficient facilities for residents. Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski explained the importance of having efficient facilities for residents.

“We're proud of the investment here,” said Olszewski. “It supports one of the most basic tenets of our democracy, and shows our residents that we appreciate their willingness to step up and serve in this capacity.”

