Baltimore City public schools wants to make sure student parents graduate high school, here’s how

Three years ago Ja’niya Jones dropped out of high school after giving birth to her son. But she returned to Baltimore City Public Schools system with support from a re-engagement center, Jones said on Friday morning during a recent resource fair where dozens of students attended. Since returning to the classroom she's not only the path to graduate but has plans for higher education.

“I'm just very proud of myself for making it this far," she said. "And conquering all my options in achieving what I thought I could do."

Baltimore City Public Schools hosted its first Pregnant & Parenting Teen Resource Fair at Excel Academy inside Francis M Wood High school on Friday afternoon. This effort led by the Re-Engagement center strived to connect students to resources such as daycare options, help with re enrolling parenting students in school and assistance with applications like The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children known as WIC.

The students were also able to leave with supplies such as baby wipes, strollers, car seats, diapers and more.

“Our pregnant and parenting students, they want to come to school, but a lot of times they don't have daycare, a lot of times, they don't have the support they need,” said Rinata Tanks, coordinator of the Re-Engagement Center and Alternative Program Supports.

Tanks said hosting outreach events like the resource fair is important so students are aware of their options and, “know that we're here to support them, regardless of what's going on.”

Zshekinah Collier / A resource fair inside Baltimore City Public Schools.

Excel Academy offers daycare and provides students with toiletries, clothes and shoes through its wellness boutique. Jones, who is now class president, said that these services made it possible for her to return to school.

“Sometimes I don't have the financial support, or I don't have the money to buy all of my household needs to meet myself or my son. And by coming to school or coming to certain people that like the administrators, they support a lot,” she said.

The daycare center at Excel has relieved the stress of finding childcare, “so it's like, my son is getting his education as well as I'm getting my education.”

As she works towards her high school diploma, she is also studying to be a certified nurse assistant for It Works Learning Center in West Baltimore. Someday she aspires to become a doctor.

Tanks said that this year the school system has identified nearly 700 students who are at least 18 years old, under-credited or disengaged and about 10% are pregnant or parenting.

The Baltimore City School system works with 70 students who are pregnant or parenting, but Tanks said there are many more in the city. If there are parents under the age of 21 then they should reach out to the re-engagement center for support.

"We're always looking for students who want to get back in school," Tanks said.