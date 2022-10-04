New Hampden art exhibit shines spotlight on artists with disabilities

Local artists with disabilities will take center stage in a new art exhibition in Baltimore’s Hampden neighborhood expected to open this week. The art work spans from peaceful aquatic scenes to exploring social justice issues. The exhibit, known as Cordially Invited, opens both in-person and online at the Hampden Schwing Art Center on Friday. Make Studio, whose artists are featured in the exhibit, was stood up 12 years ago when its founders noticed a group of local visual artists needed dedicated work spaces.

“My colleagues and I were acquainted with a number of artists with disabilities here in Baltimore who were making a lot of artwork at home after they completed school,” said Jill Schlieber, programming director of Make Studio. “They were really motivated, they identified as artists, and didn't really have a studio to call their own, to keep creating their work and improving upon that work. And then to receive attention for it, attention that they deserved.”

The studio seeks to offer a space that’s accessible and inclusive to artists with disabilities, which was heightened during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We've seen a push towards inclusion in spaces, which is amazing,” Schlieber said. “However, oftentimes, those are premised on an accessibility model that might cause someone with a disability to feel compelled to assimilate or to change their behavior in order to conform to the prevailing space, which is a non disabled perspective.”

Local artist Tyrone Weedon’s work highlights social justice issues. Weedon said he was inspired by the movement to curb hate crimes against Asian Americans which has spiked during the coronavirus pandemic. His work, “Stop Asian Hate” features individuals wearing masks.

“I've been thinking about Asian friends that I've worked with from the studio to my job,” he said. “I want to make this artwork to give a positive message and spread love to my Asian brothers and sisters.”

Comradery among the artists has enabled Weedon to thrive, he said.

“It's kind of easy for (me to) open up more,” he said. “I relate (to) what they're going through. They remind me of myself.”

Weedon uses his dedicated work space to express feelings of grief, appreciation, conflicting thoughts, and more.

“I have a creative process,” he said. “And that's the only way I (can) be myself (and not) care what other people think.”

Cordially Invited is the fifth exhibition featuring Make Studio artists whose work will be for sale. It will also include works by seven other artists with disabilities in the Washington D.C. area.

The collaboration matters, said Tony Brunswick, executive director of Art Enables D.C., an art gallery, and nonprofit vocational arts program.

“So often, it can feel like we're existing on islands, you know, trying to figure out the same questions, trying to problem solve the same challenges, trying to create the same types of opportunities,” Brunswick said.