Waterfront Partnership launches “Baltimore by Baltimore” festival

There’s a new festival coming to the Inner Harbor. Starting May 7, the Waterfront Partnership will be holding the “Baltimore by Baltimore” festival the first Saturday of each month through October.

Waterfront Partnership events director Leanna Wetmore said the festival will “reinspire pride” for the Inner Harbor.

“We hope this gives everyone a sampling of the great talent that lives here in our city,” Wetmore said at a press conference Friday .

There will be maker vendors, musicians, dancers, food trucks and artists. Event producers will give priority to women and minority-owned businesses.

The announcement comes just weeks after Baltimore businessman David Bramble struck a deal to acquire Harborplace, once the centerpiece of the city’s waterfront redevelopment in the ‘80s and now a struggling retail space in receivership.

Mayor Brandon Scott said the harbor was once “the destination” for locals and visitors when he was growing up.

“We're bringing back that shine, we're bringing back that destination by making this a space where residents can go to safely and completely experience the best that we have to offer,” Scott said.

Councilman Eric Costello, whose district includes the Inner Harbor, said the festival will help make this part of his district the “world class attraction that it was and is going to be.”