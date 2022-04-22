© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR News

Waterfront Partnership launches “Baltimore by Baltimore” festival

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Sarah Y. Kim
Published April 22, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT
IMG_5304.jpeg
Baltimore musician John Tyler (center) performing Friday. Tyler will be among the musicians at the May festival. Credit: Sarah Y. Kim/WYPR

There’s a new festival coming to the Inner Harbor. Starting May 7, the Waterfront Partnership will be holding the “Baltimore by Baltimore” festival the first Saturday of each month through October.

Waterfront Partnership events director Leanna Wetmore said the festival will “reinspire pride” for the Inner Harbor.

“We hope this gives everyone a sampling of the great talent that lives here in our city,” Wetmore said at a press conference Friday .

There will be maker vendors, musicians, dancers, food trucks and artists. Event producers will give priority to women and minority-owned businesses.

The announcement comes just weeks after Baltimore businessman David Bramble struck a deal to acquire Harborplace, once the centerpiece of the city’s waterfront redevelopment in the ‘80s and now a struggling retail space in receivership.

Mayor Brandon Scott said the harbor was once “the destination” for locals and visitors when he was growing up.

“We're bringing back that shine, we're bringing back that destination by making this a space where residents can go to safely and completely experience the best that we have to offer,” Scott said.

Councilman Eric Costello, whose district includes the Inner Harbor, said the festival will help make this part of his district the “world class attraction that it was and is going to be.”

Tags

WYPR News WYPR NewsReport for AmericaThe GroundTruth ProjectInner HarborWaterfront Partnership of BaltimoreMayor Brandon ScottBaltimore Mayor Brandon ScottCouncilman Eric Costello
Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim is WYPR's Report for America corps member, and Anthony Brandon Fellow. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. Now in her second year as an RFA corps member, Kim is based in Baltimore City.
See stories by Sarah Y. Kim