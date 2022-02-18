© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR News

Paul McCartney to play second-ever Camden Yards standalone concert

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Emily Sullivan
Published February 18, 2022 at 2:15 PM EST
Paul-mccartney.jpg
Eddie Janssens/Wikimedia Commons
Paul McCartney performs in 2009. On Friday, Baltimore Orioles officials announced the former Beatle will perform at Camden Yards in June.

Paul McCartney will play a concert at Camden Yards this June, officials announced Friday.

Camden Yards has hosted post-game concerts in recent seasons, but the former Beatle’s show will be the stadium’s second ever stand-alone concert. Billy Joel was the first in 2019.

The concert will be McCartney’s second performance in Baltimore. In the height of Beatlemania in 1964, McCartney and his bandmates played a sold-out show at what is now the Royal Farms Arena before crowds that screamed so loud, you could hardly make out the music.

McCartney is scheduled to perform on Sunday, June 12th. Baltimore fans of the Fab Four will have another chance to see a Beatle perform that week. McCartney’s former bandmate Ringo Starr is scheduled to play two shows at the Lyric in Mount Vernon on June 14 and 15.

An on-stage reunion of the surviving Beatles is unlikely: Starr is scheduled to perform in Rhode Island the day of McCartney’s Camden Yards gig.

Tags

WYPR News WYPR NewsBaltimore CityCamden Yards
Emily Sullivan
Emily Sullivan is a city hall reporter at WYPR, where she covers all things Baltimore politics. She joined WYPR after reporting for NPR’s national airwaves. There, she was a reporter for NPR’s news desk, business desk and presidential conflicts of interest team. Sullivan won a national Edward R. Murrow Award for an investigation into a Trump golf course's finances alongside members of the Embedded team. She has also won awards from the Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association for her use of sound and feature stories. She has provided news analysis on 1A, The Takeaway, Here & Now and All Things Considered.
See stories by Emily Sullivan