Paul McCartney to play second-ever Camden Yards standalone concert

Paul McCartney will play a concert at Camden Yards this June, officials announced Friday.

Camden Yards has hosted post-game concerts in recent seasons, but the former Beatle’s show will be the stadium’s second ever stand-alone concert. Billy Joel was the first in 2019.

The concert will be McCartney’s second performance in Baltimore. In the height of Beatlemania in 1964, McCartney and his bandmates played a sold-out show at what is now the Royal Farms Arena before crowds that screamed so loud, you could hardly make out the music.

McCartney is scheduled to perform on Sunday, June 12th. Baltimore fans of the Fab Four will have another chance to see a Beatle perform that week. McCartney’s former bandmate Ringo Starr is scheduled to play two shows at the Lyric in Mount Vernon on June 14 and 15.

An on-stage reunion of the surviving Beatles is unlikely: Starr is scheduled to perform in Rhode Island the day of McCartney’s Camden Yards gig.