Olszewski says his COVID symptoms remain mild

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski is spending this Christmas in quarantine. He announced earlier this week that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Olszewski said Thursday his symptoms remain mild, just the sniffles. He credits the vaccine and the booster shot he has on board for that.

He said his mild case proves that science works. Unvaccinated people are far more likely to end up in the hospital. Olszewski said on Wednesday there were only nine ICU beds available in Baltimore County hospitals. On Monday there were 14 beds available.

“We don’t want to have our hospitals overrun,” Olszewski said. “These health professionals who have been working so hard for so long and they are just exhausted and our capacities are being stretched.

“This is me doing my part, so that I can stay home and not spread (the virus).”

Olszewski said as far as he knows, no one who was near him before he quarantined has tested positive for COVID-19.

Olszewski is at home but quarantined from his wife and six-year-old daughter who have both tested negative.

“I’m all alone, yeah,” Olszewski sighed.

Like a lot of families, Omicron has forced the Olszewskis to put off Christmas plans for now.

“I’m talking to my family, both within the house, but also my extended family, my parents, my grandparents about postponing what have been long standing Christmas traditions and looking at doing them a week or two later.”

