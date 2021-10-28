Report charges chicken farm regulators are falling down on the job

The Maryland agencies charged with regulating the Eastern Shore’s giant poultry industry are failing in their efforts to protect Chesapeake Bay tributaries, according to a new report from the Washington based Environmental Integrity Project.

In the report being released Thursday, the organization analyzed more than 5,000 pages of documents from Maryland’s Departments of the Environment and Agriculture. It found that 84% of the farms had violated their clean water permits by allowing millions of gallons of poultry waste to reach bay tributaries.

Eric Schaefer, the project’s executive director, says that’s stalling bay clean-up efforts.

“If we can't get those under control, we're not going to make progress,” he said. “And in fact, the data also shows that going back as far as 2003, the phosphorus levels haven't improved in the Eastern Shore.”

High levels of nitrogen and phosphorus, much of it from chicken litter, contribute to increased growth of algae in bay waters and decreased levels of dissolved oxygen, leading to dead zones where no aquatic life can survive.

The report calls Maryland’s system of overseeing poultry operations “an empty paperwork exercise.”

