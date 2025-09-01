2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Roots of Rock: Pop hitmaker Dion

By Terry Gross
Published September 1, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT

Dion, a former teen idol, was deeply influenced by blues and country music. He had his first hit, "I Wonder Why," in 1958, with the doo-wop group The Belmonts. Originally broadcast in 2000.

Terry Gross
