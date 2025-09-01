Roots of Rock: Pop hitmaker Dion
Dion, a former teen idol, was deeply influenced by blues and country music. He had his first hit, "I Wonder Why," in 1958, with the doo-wop group The Belmonts. Originally broadcast in 2000.
Copyright 2025 NPR
