2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

President Trump shakes up the Kennedy Center Honors

By A Martínez
Published August 15, 2025 at 4:12 AM EDT

President Trump has announced a new host of the Kennedy Center Honors: himself. NPR speaks with "Trump Revealed" co-author Marc Fisher about Trump's love of the limelight.

Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR Arts
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.