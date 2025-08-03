2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Morning cup of coffee getting too expensive? Try Yaupon

By Ayesha Rascoe
Published August 3, 2025 at 8:07 AM EDT

Tariffs on coffee and tea could give a boost to North America's only native caffeinated plant. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Abianne Falla, owner of CatSpring Yaupon.

Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
