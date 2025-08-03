Morning cup of coffee getting too expensive? Try Yaupon
Tariffs on coffee and tea could give a boost to North America's only native caffeinated plant. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Abianne Falla, owner of CatSpring Yaupon.
Copyright 2025 NPR
