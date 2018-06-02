Not My Job With Neil Patrick Harris: Doogie Howser Gets Quizzed On Doggie Houses

Wait Wait Junioris a special edition of Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! that was made with our young listeners in mind. We've invited Neil Patrick Harris, who spent his teen years playing boy-genius doctor Doogie Howser, to play a game called "Welcome home, Fido" — three questions about doggie houses.

Harris stars as Count Olaf on A Series of Unfortunate Eventson Netflix,and he's the host of NBC's Genius Junior.The second installment of his book series The Magic Misfitscomes out in September.

Click the audio link above to see how he does.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.