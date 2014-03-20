© 2021 WYPR
Nathan Sawaya: Lego My Van Gogh

Published March 20, 2014 at 10:02 AM EDT
1 of 27  — LEGO brick artist Nathan Sawaya in his studio. Can you guess how many bricks he has?
2 of 27  — Nathan was kind enough to lend us his life-sized LEGO sculpture of Han Solo--frozen in carbonite, naturally--for the evening.
3 of 27  — Cracking Up by artist Nathan Sawaya.
4 of 27  — American Gothic by artist Nathan Sawaya.
5 of 27  — Dinosaur Skeleton by artist Nathan Sawaya.
6 of 27  — Star Wars geeks will be happy to know that great care was taken to ensure every detail of Han Solo Frozen in Carbonite was made to be true to the film.
7 of 27  — Girl With A Pearl Earring by artist Nathan Sawaya.
8 of 27  — How do you say "Cheers!" in Cloud City?
9 of 27  — David by artist Nathan Sawaya.
10 of 27  — You can't see it, but Han is totally blushing.
11 of 27  — Moai by artist Nathan Sawaya.
12 of 27  — Selfie! With puzzle guru John Chaneski.
13 of 27  — Mona Lisa by artist Nathan Sawaya.
14 of 27  — Nathan in his studio. (Do you spy the Stephen Colbert statue in the background?)
15 of 27  — The Fountain by artist Nathan Sawaya.
16 of 27  — High-five!
17 of 27  — The Kiss by artist Nathan Sawaya.
18 of 27  — The Thinker by artist Nathan Sawaya.
19 of 27  — "Ayyyy!" (See this game for reference.)
20 of 27  — Mask by artist Nathan Sawaya.
21 of 27  — Stairway by artist Nathan Sawaya.
22 of 27  — An impression so uncanny, we're left wondering if he's been frozen in carbonite himself.
23 of 27  — Yellow by artist Nathan Sawaya.
24 of 27  — Contestant Alexia Koritz meets Han.
25 of 27  — Starry Night by artist Nathan Sawaya.
26 of 27  — Practicing, should they ever find themselves in a similar pickle.
27 of 27  — The Ask Me Another staff meets Han Solo frozen in carbonite.
As a kid, artist Nathan Sawaya made a life-size Boxer out of Lego bricks when his parents wouldn't get him a dog. Now, he's working with Lady Gaga and creating golden statues for certain awards shows. But it took many years before he turned an obsession into a career.

The Fountain by artist Nathan Sawaya, is based off the famous sculpture by Marcel Duchamp. Allegedly, Brian Eno claims to have successfully urinated in the original.
The Fountain by artist Nathan Sawaya, is based off the famous sculpture by Marcel Duchamp. Allegedly, Brian Eno claims to have successfully urinated in the original.

After college, Sawaya didn't have much faith in his art, so he attended law school and became a corporate lawyer. The creative bug continued to itch, however, as Sawaya would draw, write and paint after work. One day, he rediscovered his childhood collection of the whimsical bricks and used them to construct massive, intricate sculptures expressing a range of emotions, like fear and joy. He created a website featuring pictures of his Lego art, and quickly developed a following. The day his website crashed from too many hits, Sawaya left the corporate world to pursue his art full time.

Sawaya left the confines of his art studio and joined Ask Me Another host Ophira Eisenberg to chat about how he assembles his larger-than-life creations. Each project begins with drawing a sketch, followed by clicking together and gluing each individual brick together. If he makes a mistake, a hammer and chisel will do the trick. The largest thing he's ever created, Sawaya said, was "a Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton that measures over 20 feet long. I used over 80,000 bricks, because that's what gets the girls ... [building it] took me an entire summer."

For his exhibit "The Art of the Brick," Sawaya created astounding replicas of famous paintings and statues by artists like Vincent Van Gogh and Marcel Duchamp. So in an Ask Me Another Challenge, we quizzed him on how much he knows about those original masterpieces, like "The Starry Night" and "The Fountain."

Plus, Sawaya bestowed upon the episode's grand winner a special prize: Hugman, a 15-inch Lego sculpture that is Sawaya's version of "street art."

Interview Highlights

On his massive Lego collection

I have about 4 million Lego bricks. And then a few million in storage in case something comes up. I still pay for them. I buy my bricks just like everyone else. It's by far my biggest capital expense.

On why he doesn't alter Lego bricks

I aim confined to the Lego palette. I don't paint the bricks. I stick with what Lego has made. And the idea behind that is I do want to hopefully inspire kids to go home and create on their own. And if I do, I want them to be able to buy those very same bricks I use. It's an interesting challenge, but it's part of being a Lego artist.

Contestant Lucy Lesser poses with Sawaya's Lego sculpture of Han Solo frozen in carbonite.
Contestant Lucy Lesser poses with Sawaya's Lego sculpture of Han Solo frozen in carbonite.

On his street art project

I'm based here in New York City. I see a lot of street art. I wanted to have my own version of street art. What could I do? It's not real easy to paint with Lego bricks, so I came up with my own little concept. I call him Hugman. A little figure — he's 15 inches tall, he hugs things like park benches, sign posts. I just leave him around the city. It's a good hour before he disappears.

This episode originally aired on March 20, 2014.

