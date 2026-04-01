Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s approval rating has slipped below 50% in a new poll from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County — the first time a public survey has shown the Democrat with less than majority support since he took office in 2023.

About 48% of Marylanders approve of the job Moore is doing, while 42% disapprove and 9% aren’t sure.

The poll released Wednesday represents a low-water mark for Moore, who is closing out his first term and seeking reelection this fall. UMBC polled 804 Maryland adults from March 17-22. Results have a margin of error of 3.5 points.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner —

Gov. Wes Moore’s approval drops under 50% for first time in new UMBC poll

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