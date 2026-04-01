2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2026 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gov. Wes Moore’s approval drops under 50% for first time in new UMBC poll

The Baltimore Banner | By Pamela Wood
Published April 1, 2026 at 10:04 AM EDT
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s approval rating is 48% in a new poll from the UMBC Institute of Politics. (Jerry Jackson/The Banner)
Jerry Jackson
/
The Baltimore Banner
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s approval rating is 48% in a new poll from the UMBC Institute of Politics.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s approval rating has slipped below 50% in a new poll from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County — the first time a public survey has shown the Democrat with less than majority support since he took office in 2023.

About 48% of Marylanders approve of the job Moore is doing, while 42% disapprove and 9% aren’t sure.

The poll released Wednesday represents a low-water mark for Moore, who is closing out his first term and seeking reelection this fall. UMBC polled 804 Maryland adults from March 17-22. Results have a margin of error of 3.5 points.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner — 
Gov. Wes Moore’s approval drops under 50% for first time in new UMBC poll

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
Tags
The Baltimore Banner Maryland Gov. Wes MoorepollMarylandMaryland Politics
Pamela Wood
See stories by Pamela Wood
Related Content