Latest UMBC polling shows firm job approval for Moore, and a gloomy outlook on economy and country's future

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published November 17, 2025 at 12:12 PM EST
The University of Maryland, Baltimore County's Institute of Politics released a new poll earlier this month measuring, among other things, the approval rating of Gov. Wes Moore and President Donald Trump.

Marylanders were also asked about their perceptions of the Democratic and Republicans parties, and their perception of artificial intelligence.

Dr. Mileah Kromer is the Director of the Institute of Politics and Rev. Kevin Slayton is the pastor of Northwood Appold United Methodist Church, a civil rights activist, and the author of  Politically Speaking: Why Politics are Local to the Black Church. They join Midday to discuss the polling.

