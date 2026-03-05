2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
BGE pausing its pricey Baltimore Peninsula transmission project

The Baltimore Banner | By Bria Overs,
Hayes Gardner
Published March 5, 2026 at 10:44 AM EST
Under Armour headquarters is seen in the Baltimore Peninsula development in South Baltimore. (Jerry Jackson/The Banner)
Jerry Jackson
/
The Baltimore Banner
Under Armour headquarters is seen in the Baltimore Peninsula development in South Baltimore.

Baltimore Gas and Electric Company is pausing a controversial transmission project in South Baltimore, the company announced Wednesday.

The move follows The Banner’s reporting that the build-out of electric infrastructure to prepare for the redevelopment of Baltimore Peninsula would cost more than $500 million.

BGE has been moving ahead even as that project is in flux, prompting criticism from state officials, including Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson and David Lapp of the Office of People’s Counsel, the state’s ratepayer advocate.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner — 
WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
