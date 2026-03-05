BGE pausing its pricey Baltimore Peninsula transmission project

Baltimore Gas and Electric Company is pausing a controversial transmission project in South Baltimore, the company announced Wednesday.

The move follows The Banner’s reporting that the build-out of electric infrastructure to prepare for the redevelopment of Baltimore Peninsula would cost more than $500 million.

BGE has been moving ahead even as that project is in flux, prompting criticism from state officials, including Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson and David Lapp of the Office of People’s Counsel, the state’s ratepayer advocate.

