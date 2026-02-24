Baltimore Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the city, alleging its government launched an “unprecedented attack” on her office’s independence in a dispute over access to records.

The lawsuit filed in Baltimore’s Circuit Court seeks a declaration confirming the Office of the Inspector General’s independence and subpoena authority under the city charter. It also seeks injunctive relief to “prevent interference with the OIG’s investigations and confidential systems,” the office said in a news release.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner —

Inspector general sues Baltimore City over access to government records

