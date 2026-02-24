2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Inspector general sues Baltimore City over access to government records

The Baltimore Banner | By Justin Fenton,
Emily Opilo
Published February 24, 2026 at 4:31 PM EST
Baltimore Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming filed a lawsuit Tuesday alleging an “unprecedented attack” on her office’s independence. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)
Ulysses Muñoz
/
The Baltimore Banner
Baltimore Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming filed a lawsuit Tuesday alleging an “unprecedented attack” on her office’s independence.

Baltimore Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the city, alleging its government launched an “unprecedented attack” on her office’s independence in a dispute over access to records.

The lawsuit filed in Baltimore’s Circuit Court seeks a declaration confirming the Office of the Inspector General’s independence and subpoena authority under the city charter. It also seeks injunctive relief to “prevent interference with the OIG’s investigations and confidential systems,” the office said in a news release.

