Shaky federal funding makes Baltimore rethink how its spends public health money

As federal funding for local health programs becomes more contentious, Baltimore’s Health Department is rethinking how it operates and its priorities.

The Trump administration may be rescinding hundreds of millions of dollars from local jurisdiction’s public health programs just days after signing more than $600 million in grants into law.

The move is only the most recent in a handful of incidents where previously stable federal funding has become dubious.

Last year, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said the city may have to make some tough financial decisions if federal funding under the Trump White House continues to be limited by new policies after the White House rescinded COVID relief and education funds.

Baltimore Health Commissioner Dr. Michelle Taylor said the uncertain environment makes things harder for the city.

“The pausing and unpausing of grants or the threat of a loss of funds only makes our job more difficult,” Taylor said.

In this new setting, Taylor said Baltimore’s first priority is delivering services the city is statutorily required to do.

Secondly, Baltimore is relying on more on how it can partner with other services and jurisdictions to share responsibility and resources to find new ways to serve the public.